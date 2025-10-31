Orbán asked for exemption from U.S. sanctions on Russian oil. I refused – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán asked him to make an exception for Hungary under the new U.S. sanctions targeting Russian oil.

He made the remark to reporters aboard Air Force One, Censor.NET reports.

Responding to a question about Orbán’s request, the U.S. president said Washington did not agree to exempt Hungary.

"Prime Minister Orbán asked for an exemption from sanctions against Russia. We didn’t grant it, but he did ask," Trump added.

Background

The meeting between Trump and Orbán is scheduled for November 8.

The Hungarian prime minister and the U.S. president are expected to discuss cooperation in the energy, defense, economic, and financial sectors, as well as U.S. sanctions on Russian oil.

Hungary and Russian oil

Hungary remains heavily dependent on imports of Russian energy resources and has further increased its reliance on Russian crude oil since 2022.

Orbán previously said he would discuss sanctions against Russian companies Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as seek to conclude a broader economic agreement with the United States.

He noted that he would try to convince Washington of Hungary’s specific vulnerability in terms of oil supplies.

