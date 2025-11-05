Hungary says European Parliament is "politically motivatedly attacking" over its stance on war in Ukraine

Hungarian MEP Kinga Gál from the Fidesz party said that the European Parliament’s adoption of a report on Hungary’s breaches of EU values is a "politically motivated attack" over Budapest’s stance on the war in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reported this, citing Gál’s statement on X.

"Today, the European Parliament’s committee voted on a report on the Article 7 procedure against Hungary. This is yet another shameful step in the series of politically motivated attacks against Hungary going on for years," the MEP wrote.

The representative of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party also said that the "Patriots for Europe" political group, which includes Fidesz, is preparing amendments to the report. According to her, Hungary "is being attacked for refusing to send weapons to Ukraine, for preventing illegal migrants from entering the country, and for rejecting gender ideology in schools."

Read more: Ukraine may start negotiations with EU without Hungary’s veto, - European Commissioner Kos

"The unfounded, never-ending Article 7 procedure against Hungary will forever be a stain in the pages of the history books about the EU," Gál stressed.

Background

As a reminder, during his speech at the EU enlargement summit on November 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that by blocking Ukraine’s path to the EU, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is supporting Russia.

In response, Orbán accused Zelenskyy of "ingratitude" for the assistance provided by Budapest. The Hungarian leader once again refused to support Ukraine’s EU membership.

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