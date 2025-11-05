7 454 35
Government approves UAH 6,500 payment program under "Winter Support" package
The government has approved a program of one-time payments worth UAH 6,500 for the most vulnerable categories of citizens under the "Winter Support" package.
Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this, Censor.NET reports.
The program targets those in greatest need of support: orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, displaced children, displaced persons with disabilities, and lonely pensioners.
The payments will be made automatically through the Pension Fund, with the program set to launch in early December. The funds can be spent on essentials such as medicines, clothing, and footwear.
The program will cover more than 660,000 people.
Background
- On November 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to prepare a substantial package of programs to launch in December, the "Winter Support" initiative.
- Later, Svyrydenko shared further details about the new "Winter Support" package.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password