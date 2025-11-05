Government approves UAH 6,500 payment program under "Winter Support" package

The government has approved a program of one-time payments worth UAH 6,500 for the most vulnerable categories of citizens under the "Winter Support" package.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this, Censor.NET reports.

The program targets those in greatest need of support: orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, displaced children, displaced persons with disabilities, and lonely pensioners.

The payments will be made automatically through the Pension Fund, with the program set to launch in early December. The funds can be spent on essentials such as medicines, clothing, and footwear.

The program will cover more than 660,000 people.

Read more: Soldiers released from Russian captivity will receive 50,000 hryvnia during rehabilitation

Background

On November 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to prepare a substantial package of programs to launch in December, the "Winter Support" initiative.

Later, Svyrydenko shared further details about the new "Winter Support" package.

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