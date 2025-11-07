Ministry of Social Policy developing "return case management" for Ukrainians coming back from abroad

Ukraine’s Ministry of Social Policy is developing a "return case management" system to support citizens who decide to come back from abroad. Local communities are expected to become key partners for Ukrainians returning after the EU’s temporary protection directive expires in March 2027.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Deputy Minister of Social Policy Ilona Havronska announced this during the All-Ukrainian Forum of Social Change Leaders.

She noted that the ministry is preparing for March 2027, the date until which the EU’s temporary protection directive for Ukrainians has been extended.

Read more: 4.7 million Ukrainians now have temporary protection in EU, - EU Special Representative Johansson

Communities to become partners for returning citizens

"We already need to prepare so that people can make an informed decision about what to do when their temporary protection either transitions to national mechanisms in the countries where they currently reside or when they decide to take part in a voluntary return program. Communities will become the key partners for those returning," Havronska emphasized.

Read more: Almost 100,000 men aged 18 to 22 have left Ukraine in last two months, - Telegraph

When the "return case management" system will be ready

The deputy minister of social policy noted that the "return case management" system is currently under development.

EN: "It will likely be completed no earlier than the end of next year — right around the time it will be most needed (in March 2027, when the EU’s temporary protection for Ukrainians may end - ed.)," she added.

Read more: Bavarian PM calls to reduce entry of young Ukrainians to Germany

As a reminder, according to the second phase of a Gradus Research survey, the share of Ukrainians declaring their intention to return from EU countries rose to 64% in 2025.