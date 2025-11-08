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Orbán said that US had exempted Hungary from sanctions on Russian energy resources
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that Hungary will continue to receive Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline, as the United States has granted Budapest an exemption from sanctions.
Orbán's statement was quoted by the Hungarian publication Telex, according to Censor.NET.
"We have received a complete exemption from sanctions on the Turkish Stream and Druzhba pipelines," Orbán said.
The politician added that Hungary can continue to buy oil and natural gas from Russia without expecting the US to impose sanctions.
"Hungary will continue to have the lowest energy prices," said the Hungarian prime minister.
Hungary's purchase of Russian oil
- Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called the European Council's decision to abandon Russian fossil fuels a blow and announced that he would appeal to the EU Court of Justice.
- It was also reported that there was an explosion at an oil refinery in Hungary, which receives crude oil from Russia.
- Earlier, it was reported that US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Viktor Orbán on 7 November , said that he was "considering" exempting Hungary from sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil because the country has no access to the sea.
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