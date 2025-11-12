Washington calls on Russia to seek diplomatic solution to war, - Rubio

The United States remains steadfast in working with international partners to encourage Russia to engage in diplomacy and direct dialogue with Ukraine to achieve lasting peace.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio following talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Canada.

Rubio noted that he met with the foreign ministers of Ukraine and the G7 countries to discuss further steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense and end Russian aggression.

The US calls for diplomacy

"The United States remains steadfast in working with our partners to encourage Russia to engage in diplomacy and direct engagement with Ukraine for a strong and lasting peace," the secretary of state wrote on his social media page.

Sybiha began working in Canada

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha began participating in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries in Canada and held bilateral talks with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand.

At the meeting, the partners will discuss strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities, increasing investment in Ukrainian innovation and the defense industry, and will focus on practical steps to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.

"Our defense industry is currently growing at the fastest rate in the world. Ukraine is ready to share its experience and start joint production with its closest allies, including Canada. This will be our contribution to your security," Sybiha said.

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Discussed corruption in the energy sector

During a meeting with ministers from the G7 countries, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also commented on the exposure of corruption in the energy sector.

According to him, everyone involved in corruption schemes "will be held accountable—this is the firm position of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and our government."

Previously reported: