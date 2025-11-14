EU to prepare new sanctions package against Russia in coming weeks – Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that the European Union will prepare a new sanctions package against Russia in the coming weeks.

He said this, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

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"We in the EU will prepare the next sanctions package in the coming weeks," Merz said.

According to him, the European Union intends to increase pressure on the Kremlin and focus on combating the circumvention of existing restrictions.

Merz noted that work on tightening sanctions continues at the level of EU institutions.

Read more: Russia halts oil exports through Novorossiysk port after drone attack - Reuters

Background

Earlier, it was reported that the European Union has begun preparing a new, already 20th, sanctions package against Russia over its war of aggression against Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine expects the content of the 20th sanctions package within a month and proposes adding Russian individuals and entities profiting from energy resources, as well as those involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Read more: Zelenskyy: We need to increase pressure on Russia to stop it now in Ukraine and prevent it from preparing "big war" by 2029-2030