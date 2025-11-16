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News fightings in Kherson region Antonivskyi bridge
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Russian troops tried to advance near Antonivskyi Bridge in Kherson region - Southern Defense Forces

Antonivsky bridge

Russian troops attempted to advance near the Antonivsky railway bridge in the Kherson region in an attempt to dislodge Ukrainian defenders.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was announced by Vladyslav Voloshin, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, during a televised marathon.

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"In the morning, the enemy also carried out an assault, attempting to advance near the Antonivsky railway bridge. Regarding air strikes: over the past day, the enemy launched an air strike using 40 unguided air missiles on Odrado-Kamianka," the spokesman said.

According to him, the enemy actively shelled Kherson itself with artillery. The attacks resulted in casualties, injuries, and considerable damage.

Read more: Our defences are crumbling. If there are no changes, it will only be matter of time before Russian tanks reach Zaporizhzhia or Dnipro - Sternenko

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military actions (3369) Southern Defence Forces (356) Kherson region (2680)
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