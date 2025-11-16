Russian troops tried to advance near Antonivskyi Bridge in Kherson region - Southern Defense Forces
Russian troops attempted to advance near the Antonivsky railway bridge in the Kherson region in an attempt to dislodge Ukrainian defenders.
According to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was announced by Vladyslav Voloshin, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, during a televised marathon.
"In the morning, the enemy also carried out an assault, attempting to advance near the Antonivsky railway bridge. Regarding air strikes: over the past day, the enemy launched an air strike using 40 unguided air missiles on Odrado-Kamianka," the spokesman said.
According to him, the enemy actively shelled Kherson itself with artillery. The attacks resulted in casualties, injuries, and considerable damage.
What preceded it
- Earlier, the Southern Defense Forces reported that the Russians have been trying for over a year to drive Ukrainian troops out of the area of the Antonivsky railway and road bridges. However, Ukrainian marines are holding their positions and repelling Russian assaults.
- The enemy continues its assaults in the areas of the Antonivsky railway and road bridges, despite the lack of success.
- At the same time, Russian forces have become more active on the islands near Kherson, according to the Southern Defense Forces.
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