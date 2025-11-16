Defence forces repelled enemy near Shakhove. Russian troops advanced in Volodymyrivka and near Sofiivka, - DeepState. MAP

Defence forces repelled the enemy near Shakhove. Russian troops are also seeing success in Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the DeepState project , according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the enemy near Shakhove (a village in the Shakhovske rural community of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region). The enemy has advanced in Volodymyrivka (a village in the Shakhovske rural community of the Dobropillia district of the Donetsk region) and near Sofiivka (a village in the Druzhkivka urban community of the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP



Shakhove



Volodymyrivka



Sofiivka

What preceded it?