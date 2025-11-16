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Defence forces repelled enemy near Shakhove. Russian troops advanced in Volodymyrivka and near Sofiivka, - DeepState. MAP
Defence forces repelled the enemy near Shakhove. Russian troops are also seeing success in Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by the DeepState project , according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the enemy near Shakhove (a village in the Shakhovske rural community of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region). The enemy has advanced in Volodymyrivka (a village in the Shakhovske rural community of the Dobropillia district of the Donetsk region) and near Sofiivka (a village in the Druzhkivka urban community of the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, the General Staff reported that the Defence Forces were destroying the enemy in the Pokrovsk direction. Over 190 Russian soldiers, 4 tanks and 8 armoured vehicles were eliminated in 24 hours.
- Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the combat situation in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Zaporizhzhia region as of 13 November.
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