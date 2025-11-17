Trump and Putin will meet once "conditions are created", Peskov says

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is possible once the necessary conditions are created.

Censor.NET reports this, referring to TASS.

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Peskov noted that a US–Russia leaders’ summit is possible "after thorough preparation". "Once this preparation is carried out and the conditions for holding the summit are created, we hope it will take place," the Kremlin spokesman said.

At the same time, he added that it is "hardly possible" to predict when such conditions might arise. "Although, of course, we are all interested in these conditions coming sooner rather than later," Peskov concluded.

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Cancellation of the Trump–Putin meeting

On October 21, media outlets, citing White House sources, reported that planning for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest had been "put on hold."

On 22 October, US President Donald Trump cancelled the planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that was to take place in Budapest.

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