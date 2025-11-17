Hungary skipped EU Council meeting in Lviv

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Hungarian Minister for European Union Affairs János Boka will not attend the informal meeting of the EU Council to be held in Lviv.

According to Censor.NET, citing Telex, the official said that he considers the format of the event inappropriate.

Why Hungary refused

Boka explained that holding the meeting in a candidate country contradicts the political and procedural principles of the EU. He stressed that he sees no point in discussing EU enlargement without the participation of other candidate countries.

"I don't see any political added value in such a meeting," the minister said.

According to him, the Hungarian government will not participate in such a meeting at the political level so as "not to witness a political spectacle."

Read more: Orbán said that US had exempted Hungary from sanctions on Russian energy resources

What will happen at the meeting in Lviv:

A meeting of ministers in Lviv is scheduled for December 10–11.

The main topic will be assessing Ukraine's progress towards EU membership.

We would like to remind you that earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine has no chance of winning the war with Russia, and that further financial assistance from the European Union is an excessive burden for the union.

Also, Hungary will allocate €1.5 million from the European Peace Fund to Lebanon instead of Ukraine, emphasized Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.