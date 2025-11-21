Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: 5 people killed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the evening of 20 November, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, five people were killed in the strike at 11:08 p.m., reports Censor.NET.

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According to him, houses, a shop, and a market were damaged as a result of the attack.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a drone attack in the region. Air raid sirens sounded in a number of regions.

Stay safe and remain in secure locations!

Earlier, we reported that the number of victims of the Russian missile strike in Ternopil had risen to 28, including three children. According to Censor.NET, rescuers recovered the body of a deceased person from under the rubble.

It was also reported that explosions were heard in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the evening of 20 November.

Read on Censor.NET: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force (updated)