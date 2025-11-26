If victim is required to reduce its army, then aggressor must do same, - Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen
Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen believes that it would be wise for the peace plan to include restrictions on the size of the Russian army.
She made this statement during a meeting of EU foreign ministers, according to Yle, as reported by Censor.NET.
It is necessary to limit the Russian army
According to the minister, if the peace plan provides for restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, then it would be worth restricting the army of the aggressor country, Russia.
"If demands or restrictions are imposed on the victim, for example, regarding the size of the defense forces, then at least similar demands must be imposed on the aggressor. The capabilities of the Russian armed forces must be limited," Valtonen believes.
At the same time, she noted that it is unlikely that Moscow will approve such an approach, but it certainly has broad international support.
In addition, the diplomat stated that Russia has not yet shown any willingness to compromise in the negotiations.
She also stressed that even if the war ends tomorrow, the Russian threat will not disappear.
- Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Ukraine had agreed to limit the size of its armed forces to 800,000 troops.
What preceded this?
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
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