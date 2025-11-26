If victim is required to reduce its army, then aggressor must do same, - Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen believes that it would be wise for the peace plan to include restrictions on the size of the Russian army.

She made this statement during a meeting of EU foreign ministers, according to Yle, as reported by Censor.NET.

It is necessary to limit the Russian army

According to the minister, if the peace plan provides for restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, then it would be worth restricting the army of the aggressor country, Russia.

"If demands or restrictions are imposed on the victim, for example, regarding the size of the defense forces, then at least similar demands must be imposed on the aggressor. The capabilities of the Russian armed forces must be limited," Valtonen believes.

At the same time, she noted that it is unlikely that Moscow will approve such an approach, but it certainly has broad international support.

In addition, the diplomat stated that Russia has not yet shown any willingness to compromise in the negotiations.

She also stressed that even if the war ends tomorrow, the Russian threat will not disappear.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Ukraine had agreed to limit the size of its armed forces to 800,000 troops.

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