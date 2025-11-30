Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will meet with US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff by December 5.

This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on November 30, as quoted by the propaganda agency TASS, according to Censor.NET.

According to Peskov, Putin will receive Witkoff before December 4–5, that is, before the start of his state visit to India.

He did not provide any further details.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will meet with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff in Moscow in the first half of next week.

We would like to remind you that US President Donald Trump instructed his special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

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