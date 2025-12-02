Ukrainian found killed in Vienna was 21-year-old son of Kharkiv deputy mayor Kuzmin

The 21-year-old Ukrainian found killed in Vienna has been identified as the son of Serhii Kuzmin, deputy mayor of Kharkiv.

This was reported on Facebook by journalist Yurii Nikolov, Censor.NET writes.

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"21-year-old Danil Kuzmin, the son of the deputy mayor of Kharkiv, was found dead and burned in his Mercedes in Vienna. Someone cleaned out his crypto wallets. Whether it was debts or someone shaking down a rich kid — I don’t know.

But it got me thinking. At his age, the kid hardly could have earned anything significant in crypto. His father, Serhii Kuzmin, evacuated him and the family from Ukraine at the start of the invasion and obviously supported his refugees abroad," the post reads.

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According to Nikolov, Kuzmin’s father, as deputy mayor of Kharkiv, oversees land issues and construction in the city.

"Before that, in 2019, Serhii Kuzmin headed the State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate — the body that effectively set nationwide price tags for building permits.

"And here’s the question. Suppose this influential father from Ihor Abramovych’s circle (if you know what I mean) wasn’t corrupt and didn’t stash money. Then why would anyone torch his son in a Mercedes, surrounded by rumours about crypto wallets? Maybe the killers wouldn’t have bothered if he had been just an ordinary refugee with average means?" he concluded.

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What does Mayor Terekhov say?

Suspilne reported that Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov refused to comment, saying the case is "a personal matter" for Kuzmin.

"This concerns him personally. I will not answer these questions at all. It is a human tragedy," Terekhov said.

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