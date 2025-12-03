111 UAVs launched missiles over Ukraine: Air Defense neutralized 83 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of December 3, Russian occupiers launched 111 drones of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The launches were carried out from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea.
More than 60 of them are "Shaheds".
How did the air defense system perform?
Air defense forces shot down/suppressed 83 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.
Hitting
Twenty-seven strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling at one location.
Civilian infrastructure and private households in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were the most affected. Unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population.
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