111 UAVs launched missiles over Ukraine: Air Defense neutralized 83 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Photo: КМВА / телеграм-канал

On the night of December 3, Russian occupiers launched 111 drones of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

The launches were carried out from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea.

More than 60 of them are "Shaheds".

Read more: Enemy struck Ternivka in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: two people killed, and there are "serious" injuries among wounded. PHOTOS

How did the air defense system perform?

Air defense forces shot down/suppressed 83 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Hitting

Twenty-seven strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling at one location.

Civilian infrastructure and private households in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were the most affected. Unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population.

See more: Russian forces shelled 25 settlements in Zaporizhzhia: man was wounded and damage was caused. PHOTO