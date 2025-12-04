Finland offers Ukraine "security measures", but not guarantees, - Prime Minister Orpo

Finland is not prepared to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, but it is prepared to participate in organizing security measures for Ukraine, which is different from providing formal security guarantees.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Yle, this was announced by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

"This is a very big difference. Security guarantees are a serious matter. We are not ready to give security guarantees, but we can help with security measures. The difference between the two is significant," Orpo noted.

When asked whether he was familiar with the terms of the US security guarantees for Ukraine and whether they would be based on Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, the politician replied that Helsinki had not received any detailed proposals or specific terms.

According to Orpo, he does not understand why Finland was included in the list of countries willing to provide security guarantees in the initial version of US President Donald Trump's "peace plan."

At the same time, he is convinced that only large European countries, together with the US, can provide Ukraine with "real security guarantees."

Read more: "Coalition of willing" finalises security guarantees for Ukraine – Macron

Negotiations between the US and Russia

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that negotiations between US delegates in Moscow on December 2 ended without compromise, and the meeting with Trump will not take place.

During the talks, Vitkoff and Kushner presented the parameters of the updated peace plan after discussions with Ukraine in Florida on November 30.

According to Axios, after Moscow, they were supposed to head to Europe to meet with President Zelenskyy.

However, as Euronews reported, the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Special Representative Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on December 3 was canceled.

Read more: We are working to ensure that there will be no third invasion by Russian Federation, — Zelenskyy