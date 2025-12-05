Kremlin says Kushner will play leading role in "peace plan" for Ukraine

An aide to the Russian dictator, Yurii Ushakov, claims that Jared Kushner, adviser and son-in-law to US President Donald Trump, will play a key role in formulating the terms for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, he said this in a comment to Russian propagandist Pavlo Zarubin.

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Kushner’s role in the talks

According to Ushakov, the participation of Trump’s son-in-law in the talks in Moscow "proved very timely".

"Because, in addition to the charm and goodwill of (Trump’s special representative – ed.) Witkoff, it added an element of systematisation," he said.

"I personally believe that, in many respects, if at some point a plan leading to a settlement is further put down on paper, it will largely be Mr Kushner who will be holding the pen," the aide to Putin added.

Read more: Putin wants to end war in Ukraine and "return to normal life" – Trump

Witkoff and Putin

According to the aide to the Russian dictator Putin, the "new person" in the US negotiating team, namely Kushner, arrived in Moscow "just in time".

Ushakov also claims that Witkoff and Putin have already met six times, so they "understand each other almost without words".

Read more: Putin wants to end war in Ukraine and "return to normal life" – Trump

US–Russia talks

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that talks between US delegates in Moscow on 2 December ended without a compromise and that the meeting with Trump would not go ahead.

During the talks, Witkoff and Kushner presented the parameters of the updated peace plan following discussions with Ukraine in Florida on 30 November.

According to Axios, after Moscow, they were due to travel to Europe for a meeting with President Zelenskyy.

However, as Euronews reported, the 3 December meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was cancelled.

Read more: Lipavsky on peace talks: My European colleagues and I are unaware of details