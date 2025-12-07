Number of victims of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region has risen to three
The death toll in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian attacks on Sunday rose to three, with ten people injured.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the Office of the Prosecutor General, published on Telegram.
According to investigators, Russian troops carried out a series of strikes on populated areas in the region throughout the day, using aerial bombs, missiles, and FPV drones.
Strikes on Kupiansk, Izium, and Bohodukhiv districts
One of the most tragic incidents occurred in the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district, where a 70-year-old woman was killed during an air strike. Another victim, a 68-year-old local resident, was injured. Private houses were damaged.
A 68-year-old woman died in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, and a 69-year-old man was hospitalized. Damage to residential infrastructure was also reported.
In Borova, Izium district, a 68-year-old man was wounded by an FPV drone strike. In the village of Ivashky, Bohodukhiv district, an apartment building was damaged by shelling.
Missile attack on Staryi Saltiv and investigation of war crimes
The village of Staryi Saltiv in the Chuhuiv district was also hit by a rocket strike. One man was killed and seven other civilians were wounded.
Law enforcement agencies classify all these incidents as war crimes.
"Prosecutors are documenting every instance of shelling and damage to civilian infrastructure for further accountability of those responsible," the Office of the Prosecutor General said.
Under the procedural guidance of district prosecutors' offices, pre-trial investigations have been launched under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war.
- We previously reported that on the night of December 7, Russia attacked Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. Water supply has now been temporarily restored in the city, but the heating situation remains difficult.
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