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News Shelling of Ternopil
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After Russian strike on Ternopil, death toll rises to 38

Russian strike on Ternopil: death toll rises to 38

The death toll from the rocket strike on Ternopil on 19 November has risen to 38.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported with reference to a statement by Serhii Ziubanenko, head of the Ternopil Regional Police, on Facebook.

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Among the dead are eight children, and three adults are still missing.

Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil: 34 dead, 6 missing

Details of the tragedy

According to Serhii Ziubanenko, two people who were previously considered missing were found during additional search operations. "As of 8 December, 38 people, including eight children, have died as a result of the missile strike on Ternopil," he said.

Read more: 9 days fighting for life: 12-year-old girl injured in Russian strike on Ternopil dies in hospital

Shelling of Ternopil

  • On 19 November, Russian troops struck Ternopil, including a residential building. Search and rescue operations were ongoing at the site of the strike for several days.
  • The building on Stusa Street is being demolished due to the destruction of load-bearing elements and the high risk of further collapse.
  • In Ternopil, following the Russian strike on 19 November, which claimed the lives of at least 34 people, there will be no central Christmas tree this year.

See more: Bohdan publishing house staffer Iryna Chornenka killed in Russian missile strike on Ternopil. PHOTO

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shoot out (17660) rocket (1902) Ternopil (86) attack (833) Ternopil region (105) Ternopilskyy district (49)
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