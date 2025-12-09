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After Russian strike on Ternopil, death toll rises to 38
The death toll from the rocket strike on Ternopil on 19 November has risen to 38.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported with reference to a statement by Serhii Ziubanenko, head of the Ternopil Regional Police, on Facebook.
Among the dead are eight children, and three adults are still missing.
Details of the tragedy
According to Serhii Ziubanenko, two people who were previously considered missing were found during additional search operations. "As of 8 December, 38 people, including eight children, have died as a result of the missile strike on Ternopil," he said.
Shelling of Ternopil
- On 19 November, Russian troops struck Ternopil, including a residential building. Search and rescue operations were ongoing at the site of the strike for several days.
- The building on Stusa Street is being demolished due to the destruction of load-bearing elements and the high risk of further collapse.
- In Ternopil, following the Russian strike on 19 November, which claimed the lives of at least 34 people, there will be no central Christmas tree this year.
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