After Russian strike on Ternopil, death toll rises to 38

The death toll from the rocket strike on Ternopil on 19 November has risen to 38.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported with reference to a statement by Serhii Ziubanenko, head of the Ternopil Regional Police, on Facebook.

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Among the dead are eight children, and three adults are still missing.

Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil: 34 dead, 6 missing

Details of the tragedy

According to Serhii Ziubanenko, two people who were previously considered missing were found during additional search operations. "As of 8 December, 38 people, including eight children, have died as a result of the missile strike on Ternopil," he said.

Read more: 9 days fighting for life: 12-year-old girl injured in Russian strike on Ternopil dies in hospital

Shelling of Ternopil

On 19 November, Russian troops struck Ternopil, including a residential building. Search and rescue operations were ongoing at the site of the strike for several days.

The building on Stusa Street is being demolished due to the destruction of load-bearing elements and the high risk of further collapse.

In Ternopil, following the Russian strike on 19 November, which claimed the lives of at least 34 people, there will be no central Christmas tree this year.

See more: Bohdan publishing house staffer Iryna Chornenka killed in Russian missile strike on Ternopil. PHOTO