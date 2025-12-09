Pecherskyi District Court approves plea bargain agreement with MP Khrystenko

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv approved a plea bargain agreement with OPFL MP Fedir Khrystenko, who was suspected of high treason.

This was reported to Suspilne by the court's press service, according to Censor.NET.

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The court did not disclose when exactly the agreement was approved and what punishment the MP received.

The hearings were held in closed session.

"Security measures have been taken in accordance with the law "On ensuring the safety of persons participating in criminal proceedings." Therefore, the only public information is that an agreement has been reached and that the proceedings are closed, as is all other information until the measures are lifted," the press service said.

Read more: Case of MP Khrystenko has been referred to court. There may be preparations for new attack on NABU and SAPO, - AntAC

What preceded this?

As a reminder, on 6 September 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General detained a member of parliament of the IX convocation from the banned political party OPFL, who was wanted on suspicion of high treason.

Earlier it was reported that the Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, had exposed Fedir Khrystenko, a current MP from the banned OPFL party, for high treason. He turned out to be a resident (senior agent) of the FSB of the Russian Federation, working to strengthen Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

According to media reports, Khrystenko was not extradited from the UAE, but was handed over to the SSU under a political agreement.

Read more: Court changed Chervinskyi’s preventive measure to night-time house arrest, - his lawyer