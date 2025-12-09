Fighting continues in several areas of Vovchansk, destruction of city is critical, - Trehubov

Ukrainian units are holding their positions in three areas of Vovchansk, while Russian troops are attempting to break through from the north and center.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform, this was announced on television by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Operation.

The destruction of Volchansk is becoming critical

"Ukrainian troops are present in the western, eastern, and partly southern regions. The Russians are trying to advance through the north and center, as well as bypass the city," he said.

The spokesperson emphasized that due to the intensity of the fighting, the destruction in Vovchansk is becoming critical."This is an area of active fighting, which further complicates the destruction. Unfortunately, we are no longer talking about who will control the city, but who will control what remains of it," he said.

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Russia can quickly replenish its losses

Regarding the movement of Russian forces, the spokesperson noted that the enemy has the ability to quickly replenish its personnel.

"We have a short logistical reach to the Russian border, and they can bring in new forces directly from Russian territory to replenish those that are being destroyed," Trehubov explained.

At the same time, he noted that there are currently no signs of preparations for a broader offensive operation by the Russian Federation on the northern border.

"As of now, we cannot say that, no," he added.

The situation in Vovchansk