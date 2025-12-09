State Border Guard Service refuses to attend 10 December TIC meeting on Mindich’s departure from Ukraine. DOCUMENT

The leadership of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) has refused to attend a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) of the Verkhovna Rada on 10 December concerning the exposure of large-scale corruption in the energy sector orchestrated by Tymur Mindich. They do not want to explain how he managed to cross the border in an expedited manner ahead of NABU searches.

The corresponding letter was published by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

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Mindich's escape

Thus, the SBGS administration sent a letter signed by the head of the service, Serhii Deineko, to the head of the Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible unlawful actions by officials of state authorities, other state bodies and state-sector business entities that may have harmed Ukraine’s economic security, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, stating there were "no legal grounds" for sending SBGS representatives to the TIC meeting.

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Zhelezniak recalled that at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s anti-corruption committee, NABU representatives said that the suspects in the "Midas" case, Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, had left Ukraine on the night before the searches, crossing the border at the Hrushev checkpoint under an expedited procedure using a "K" control coupon.

"For tomorrow, we invited a representative of the State Border Guard Service to attend the TIC in order, among other things, to examine this situation. And we received a response (signed by the head of the SBGS) stating that ‘there are no legal grounds for selecting representatives of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and sending them to the TIC meeting to be held on 10.12.2025,’" Zhelezniak wrote.

Deineko may be compelled to attend TIC meeting

The MP noted that in fact, the Border Guard Service has no legal grounds not to attend the TIC, and added that either the SBGS will nevertheless send a representative or the TIC will have to apply the procedure of compulsory appearance for the head of the SBGS, Mr Deineko. This would also be based on other questions to him regarding the performance of certain procurement contracts.

As a reminder, the main figure in the corruption case in the energy sector, Tymur Mindich, left the country on the night of 10 November, just before the searches, via the Hrushev border checkpoint to Poland.

According to media reports, he is currently in Israel, as is another suspect in the case, Oleksandr Tsukerman.

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