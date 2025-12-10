Lubinets said that his office had conducted inspection of Mahamedrasulov’s conditions of detention: Violations of rights were found
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, confirmed that his office had conducted an inspection of the conditions of detention of NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, who was released from custody on December 3.
He made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Suspilne, as reported by Censor.NET.
Violation of rights established
Lubinets said that his office received an official letter from Ruslan Mahamedrasulov and his father on September 11.
"A few days later, I sent a separate monitoring group to the place where they were being held. We had a confidential conversation. They did not complain about the conditions of their detention, but we found violations of their rights," said Lubinets.
There were problems with "air and light" in the cell
According to Lubinets, the cell in which the detective was held was not equipped with the necessary amenities, and there were "major problems with air and light."
"Almost the next day, the place of detention was tidied up, the window was replaced, and the lighting was repaired," said the representative.
- We would like to remind you that earlier, the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Vitalii Shabunin published a photo on social media of the cell where, according to him, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov spent five months in custody.
The Mahamedrasulov case
- Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of the NABU interregional detective department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Timur Mindich.
- The SSU reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.
- Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.
- On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the State Bureau of Investigations announced new charges against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding an aggressor state.
- On 23 September, the court left the NABU detective in custody.
- On 15 October, the court extended the pre-trial investigation period by six months.
- On 2 December, the Pecherskyi District Court released the detective's father, Mahamedrasulov, from pre-trial detention to house arrest.
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