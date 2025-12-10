Lubinets said that his office had conducted inspection of Mahamedrasulov’s conditions of detention: Violations of rights were found

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, confirmed that his office had conducted an inspection of the conditions of detention of NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, who was released from custody on December 3.

He made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Suspilne, as reported by Censor.NET.

Violation of rights established

Lubinets said that his office received an official letter from Ruslan Mahamedrasulov and his father on September 11.

"A few days later, I sent a separate monitoring group to the place where they were being held. We had a confidential conversation. They did not complain about the conditions of their detention, but we found violations of their rights," said Lubinets.

There were problems with "air and light" in the cell

According to Lubinets, the cell in which the detective was held was not equipped with the necessary amenities, and there were "major problems with air and light."

"Almost the next day, the place of detention was tidied up, the window was replaced, and the lighting was repaired," said the representative.

We would like to remind you that earlier, the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Vitalii Shabunin published a photo on social media of the cell where, according to him, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov spent five months in custody.

Read more: Court releases father of NABU detective Mahamedrasulov from pre-trial detention center to house arrest, lawyer says

The Mahamedrasulov case