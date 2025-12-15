"Third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for MP Skorokhod

A bail of three million 28 thousand hryvnias was posted for MP Anna Skorokhod. She was released from pre-trial detention with an electronic monitoring bracelet.

This was reported by the parliamentarian's lawyer, Oleh Burhela, in a comment to "Suspilne", according to Censor.NET.

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Who paid the bail

According to the lawyer, the bail was posted by "third parties" on 12 December after lunch.

He did not specify who exactly, but said that the money was not paid by "people's deputy".

Skorokhod herself had previously stated in court that she did not have such money.

The MP is currently in Kyiv wearing an electronic bracelet. Lawyer Burhela said that he had already appealed the preventive measure: the defence is asking the court to reduce the amount of bail and remove the control measure.

"We understand that the bail will remain in place because the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, but we will ask for the amount to be reduced. We also see no point in the electronic bracelet: as a member of parliament, Skorokhod is not restricted in her movements within Ukraine," said the parliamentarian's lawyer.

Burhela added that on 15 December, the High Anti-Corruption Court will hold a hearing to consider the seizure of the MP's property.

Read more: Finmonitoring checks origin of funds deposited as bail for "Mindichgate" figures

The case of MP Skorokhod

Read more: Servant of People Skorokhod in court: "They’ve sh#t all over me across whole country". PHOTO