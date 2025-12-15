"Third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for MP Skorokhod
A bail of three million 28 thousand hryvnias was posted for MP Anna Skorokhod. She was released from pre-trial detention with an electronic monitoring bracelet.
This was reported by the parliamentarian's lawyer, Oleh Burhela, in a comment to "Suspilne", according to Censor.NET.
Who paid the bail
According to the lawyer, the bail was posted by "third parties" on 12 December after lunch.
He did not specify who exactly, but said that the money was not paid by "people's deputy".
Skorokhod herself had previously stated in court that she did not have such money.
The MP is currently in Kyiv wearing an electronic bracelet. Lawyer Burhela said that he had already appealed the preventive measure: the defence is asking the court to reduce the amount of bail and remove the control measure.
"We understand that the bail will remain in place because the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, but we will ask for the amount to be reduced. We also see no point in the electronic bracelet: as a member of parliament, Skorokhod is not restricted in her movements within Ukraine," said the parliamentarian's lawyer.
Burhela added that on 15 December, the High Anti-Corruption Court will hold a hearing to consider the seizure of the MP's property.
The case of MP Skorokhod
- Earlier, NABU used hidden cameras to record the transfer of funds to the MP and her representative. The amount in question is $125,000.
- The footage later also shows a receipt, but it is not clear what it says. From the context, it is clear that this "document" records a specific amount and the transfer of part of the funds so that all participants in the "agreements" could "sleep peacefully."
- On 5 December, the Security Service, NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal group in Kyiv led by Ukrainian MP Anna Skorokhod.
- She is accused of creating a criminal group that offered a businessman $250,000 to organise the imposition of sanctions by the National Security and Defence Council on a competitor's company.
- On 7 December, Skorokhod's accomplice in this case was remanded in custody with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of 4 million 542 thousand hryvnias.
- On 8 December, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Anna Skorokhod's assistant in the form of bail in the amount of 1.514 million hryvnias.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine imposed a preventive measure on MP Anna Skorokhod in the form of bail in the amount of 3 million 28 thousand hryvnias.
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