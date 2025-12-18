Night drone attack by Russia on Kryvyi Rih: at least two wounded
Russian occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of 18 December.
What is known about the shelling
According to Censor.NET, citing the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, Russian drones struck residential buildings, causing casualties. Currently, two people have been injured: a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman.
"A shahed attack. There are hits in residential areas," he wrote.
Later, Vilkul added that an emergency rescue operation began immediately after the strike.
"Rescuers are extinguishing the fires. We are setting up a headquarters to help people in the nearest school, where we did so in the past – the locals will understand. Building materials from the city's material reserves will arrive in about an hour," added Oleksandr Vilkul.
Shelling of Mykolaiv
On the evening of Wednesday, 17 December, Russian troops carried out another attack on Mykolaiv, using a strike drone. The strike resulted in damage to civilian infrastructure.
According to preliminary data:
- windows were broken in a nine-story residential building;
- a city bus was damaged;
- the gas network was damaged.
Earlier, we reported that the number of people affected by the attack in Zaporizhzhia had risen to 32. Russia bombarded the city with guided aerial bombs..
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