Night drone attack by Russia on Kryvyi Rih: at least two wounded

Russian occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of 18 December.

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What is known about the shelling

According to Censor.NET, citing the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, Russian drones struck residential buildings, causing casualties. Currently, two people have been injured: a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman.

"A shahed attack. There are hits in residential areas," he wrote.

Read more: 32 injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia – Regional Military Administration

Later, Vilkul added that an emergency rescue operation began immediately after the strike.

"Rescuers are extinguishing the fires. We are setting up a headquarters to help people in the nearest school, where we did so in the past – the locals will understand. Building materials from the city's material reserves will arrive in about an hour," added Oleksandr Vilkul.

Watch more: Gunner from Yak-52 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force shot down Russian "Shahed" over Odesa. VIDEO

Shelling of Mykolaiv

On the evening of Wednesday, 17 December, Russian troops carried out another attack on Mykolaiv, using a strike drone. The strike resulted in damage to civilian infrastructure.

According to preliminary data:

windows were broken in a nine-story residential building;

a city bus was damaged;

the gas network was damaged.

Earlier, we reported that the number of people affected by the attack in Zaporizhzhia had risen to 32. Russia bombarded the city with guided aerial bombs..

See more: In early morning, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: three people injured (updated)