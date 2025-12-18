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News Shahed attack on Kryvyi Rih
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Ruscists struck Kryvyi Rih: four people injured, houses and administrative building damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night, resulting in four casualties.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Three women and one man were among the victims.

Five two-storey buildings, private residential buildings, an administrative building and a cultural institution were damaged. Outbuildings caught fire.

Rescuers extinguished all the fires.

Consequences of the UAV attack on Kryvyi Rih on 18 December: what is known?
Consequences of the UAV attack on Kryvyi Rih on 18 December: what is known?
Consequences of the UAV attack on Kryvyi Rih on 18 December: what is known?
Consequences of the UAV attack on Kryvyi Rih on 18 December: what is known?
Consequences of the UAV attack on Kryvyi Rih on 18 December: what is known?
Consequences of the UAV attack on Kryvyi Rih on 18 December: what is known?
Consequences of the UAV attack on Kryvyi Rih on 18 December: what is known?

See more: Russian forces hit Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missile and attack three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: four injured, damage reported. PHOTOS

What preceded it?

Read more: Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: six injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Author: 

Kryvyi Rih (516) shoot out (17786) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1039) Dnipropetrovsk region (2415) Kryvorizkyy district (293)
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