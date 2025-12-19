Rubio hopes Russia and Ukraine can reach peace deal by year-end
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he hopes Russia and Ukraine will reach an agreement to end the war in the near future.
He said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.
Peace by the end of 2025
"The role we are trying to play is to see whether there is any common ground they can agree on. That is what we have spent a lot of time and energy on, and we continue to do so. It may be impossible. I hope it’s possible. I hope we can do it this month, by the end of the year," Rubio said, adding that he wants "this to end as quickly as possible."
Ukraine is not being forced to sign a peace deal with Russia
The US official again stressed that the outcome of the talks depends on "both sides."
"Maybe it happens this week. Maybe it happens next month. Maybe it doesn’t happen for a few more months. It doesn’t depend on us. It depends on both sides. Ultimately, they are the ones who have to reach an agreement. We can’t force Ukraine to make a deal. We can’t force Russia to make a deal. They have to want to make a deal," Rubio added.
Talks in Miami
- Earlier, the media reported that US and Russian representatives are to meet in Miami this weekend as part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
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Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev will visit Miami on December 20-21 for talks with US President’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on the US "peace plan".
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On December 18, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov left for Florida.
- On 19 December, a Ukrainian delegation led by National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Rustem Umerov will hold a new round of consultations in the United States. Ukraine will also be represented in the talks by Andrii Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
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