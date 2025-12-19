Rubio hopes Russia and Ukraine can reach peace deal by year-end

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he hopes Russia and Ukraine will reach an agreement to end the war in the near future.

He said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

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Peace by the end of 2025

"The role we are trying to play is to see whether there is any common ground they can agree on. That is what we have spent a lot of time and energy on, and we continue to do so. It may be impossible. I hope it’s possible. I hope we can do it this month, by the end of the year," Rubio said, adding that he wants "this to end as quickly as possible."

Read more: Rubio on peace talks: We’ve made progress, but hardest issues are always come last

Ukraine is not being forced to sign a peace deal with Russia

The US official again stressed that the outcome of the talks depends on "both sides."

"Maybe it happens this week. Maybe it happens next month. Maybe it doesn’t happen for a few more months. It doesn’t depend on us. It depends on both sides. Ultimately, they are the ones who have to reach an agreement. We can’t force Ukraine to make a deal. We can’t force Russia to make a deal. They have to want to make a deal," Rubio added.

Read more: Trump enlists unofficial mediators for "peace deal" on Ukraine, - CNN

Talks in Miami

Read more: War in Ukraine is not America’s conflict. Trump is only one who can end it, Rubio says