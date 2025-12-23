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News Kudrytskyi’s case
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Court reduces bail for ex-Ukrenergo head Kudrytskyi to UAH 7 million

Kyiv appeals court changes preventive measure for ex-Ukrenergo head Kudrytskyi

The Kyiv Court of Appeal partially changed the preventive measure for former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

A Suspilne correspondent reported this, Censor.NET says.

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The court ordered pre-trial detention with the option of posting bail of UAH 7,000,736.

Kudrytskyi’s lawyers asked the court to impose a preventive measure in the form of personal recognizance with relevant obligations, but the court did not grant their motion. Prosecutors insisted that the preventive measure remain unchanged.

Earlier, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv set bail at nearly UAH 14 million. On October 30, bail was posted for Kudrytskyi and he was released from the pre-trial detention center.

Read more: Shabunin on Zelenskyy’s accusation that Kudrytskyi failed to ensure energy security: "This is disaster"

Kudrytskyi's case

  • As a reminder, on the morning of October 21, officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the home of former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

  • According to media reports, investigators are examining possible overstatements of logging volumes and contractor costs during the construction of power transmission lines.

  • On October 28, the SBI detained former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on suspicion of fraudulently embezzling funds from the state enterprise NEC Ukrenergo.

  • The case concerns the alleged embezzlement of state company funds during tenders for the reconstruction of power system facilities back in 2018. Businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is currently in pre-trial detention, has already been notified of suspicion in the same case

  • On October 29, 2025, Kudrytskyi was taken into custody with the option of posting ₴13.7 million bail.

  • On October 30, bail was posted for Kudrytskyi, and he was released from pre-trial detention.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi "was supposed to ensure the security of the energy sector but failed to do so."

Read more: "Third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for MP Skorokhod

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bail (169) Ukrenergo (301) pretrial restriction (183) Kudrytsky Volodymyr (48)
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