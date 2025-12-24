Peoples of Europe see that Ukraine’s accession will not give EU strength, but rather take it away - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán believes that the European Union's support for Ukraine weakens the bloc.

He said this in an interview with Magyar Nemzet, according to Censor.NET.

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Orbán's statement

According to him, EU membership in all versions of the plan to end the war is "just sugarcoating a bitter pill."

The Hungarian prime minister was also asked whether Budapest would accept Ukraine's membership in the EU as the price of peace.

"Fortunately, there is no such connection," he replied.

Read more: Zelenskyy revealed all 20 points of the peace agreement: Russia’s reaction will be known today.

"EU membership is no guarantee of protection. That will never happen. Ukraine's membership in the EU is not realistic. Hungary is already openly opposed to the start of negotiations, but there are a number of Western European countries where a parliamentary decision or referendum is required. This will not happen," Orban stressed.

The Hungarian prime minister said that people in Brussels are aware of this and are talking about it.

"The people of Europe clearly see that Ukraine's accession will not add strength to the Union, but will take it away. Today, they still say that Ukraine's military power increases Europe's security, but this is not true. Keeping Ukraine in the Union drains energy and resources from Europe," he concluded.

Read more: Budrys: "Ukraine’s membership in EU is prerequisite for European security"

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