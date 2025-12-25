First meeting of working group on elections in Ukraine to take place on 26 December

The first meeting of the working group preparing draft laws on holding elections during wartime will take place on 26 December.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with Oleksandr Korniienko, head of the working group and First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, for Interfax-Ukraine.

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The meeting is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and will be held online.

See more: 64% of Ukrainians support holding elections in event of ceasefire, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Composition and tasks of the working group

The group includes two representatives from each parliamentary faction and group, around ten representatives of key civil society organizations, as well as members of executive authorities and security agencies.

The working group’s main task is to prepare legislative proposals for holding elections and referendums during martial law and in the post-war period.

"About 60 people have already joined the working group. It is also possible that people without the status of a working group member will be involved, but with the ability to participate," Korniienko added.

Read more: Russia supposedly ready to refrain from strikes deep inside Ukraine during elections, Putin says

Restoration of the State Register of Voters

On 23 December, for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Central Election Commission (CEC) resumed the work of the State Register of Voters.

According to Davyd Arakhamiia, leader of the Servant of the People faction, this step is one of the basic conditions for holding any elections.

"The war has strongly affected demographic indicators, and this must be reflected in the register. There is plenty of work in this area," he added.

Read more: CEC resumes work on "State Register of Voters," - "Servant of People" Arakhamia

Future elections in Ukraine

Following relevant signals from partners, discussions in Ukraine have focused on the possibility of holding elections in the country during the war.

In particular, US President Donald Trump previously said Ukraine should hold elections. Zelenskyy responded that he was ready for this.

A working group in the Rada is being formed on the issue of presidential elections under martial law.

Read more: It is impossible to hold elections during wartime, - Mahera