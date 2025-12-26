78% of Ukrainians believe that country was not ready for the Russian invasion, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The vast majority of Ukrainians continue to believe that Ukraine has not done enough to prepare for a full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), reports Censor.NET.

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According to the study, 78% of respondents believe that Ukraine was either not ready or completely unprepared for the invasion. For comparison, in September 2025, 81% of respondents held this opinion. Of these, 28% believe that the efforts were insufficient, but some preparation was still carried out, and 50% are convinced that the preparation was completely insufficient.

At the same time, 15% of respondents believe that Ukraine did more or less enough to prepare for the invasion. Of these, 10% said that overall, the efforts were sufficient, although not without miscalculations, and 5% believe that the preparation was completely adequate.

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Among the possible reasons for insufficient preparation, respondents most often cited the actions of the political authorities.

"Most respondents said that the political authorities had failed to make the necessary efforts (49% of those who believe that Ukraine was not ready; in September 2025, it was 46%, in February - 41%, i.e. there is an upward trend over the year)," the KIIS notes.

Other reasons cited included mistrust and unpreparedness of the population (29%), the influence of pro-Russian forces (18%), insufficient action by the military command (15%), Russia's advantage in resources (13%) and insufficient support from the West (11%).

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Comment by Hrushetsky

KMIS Director Anton Hrushetsky emphasised that there is a demand in Ukrainian society for justice and accountability for possible miscalculations, while at the same time it is important to professionally reflect on experience without politicisation.

"Critical reflection on past experience should not become hostage to political games and be used by political opponents to settle scores," he concluded.

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