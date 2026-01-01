French President announced decision to protect Ukraine in his New Year’s address

French President Emmanuel Macron, in his New Year's address to the nation, focused on security challenges for Europe and Ukraine's role in deterring Russian aggression.

The French leader stressed the need to strengthen the European Union's defense capabilities and adopt concrete decisions to support Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the address of the French President, delivered on December 31, writes Ukrinform.

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Macron stressed that Russia's war against Ukraine remains a key factor in instability on the European continent and requires a decisive and coordinated response from allies.

Read more: Zelenskyy wishes Ukrainians happy New Year: "We believe in peace and fight for it"

European defense and support for Ukraine

The French President noted that Europe must accelerate the formation of its own defense policy and move from discussions to practical actions. According to him, a meeting of representatives of European and allied states will take place in Paris at the beginning of the new year.

"European defense has long been a subject of discussion. It has begun to take shape, and in 2026 this will accelerate, starting on January 6 in Paris, when numerous European and allied states will make concrete commitments to defend Ukraine and ensure a just and lasting peace," Macron said.

He emphasized that the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine has been going on for almost four years and has become a manifestation of a broader trend of undermining the international order and the return of imperial approaches in world politics.

Read more: Peoples of Europe see that Ukraine’s accession will not give EU strength, but rather take it away - Orban

France's priorities and vision for the future

Macron also emphasized France’s internal stability, noting the effectiveness of state institutions and the armed forces. He said that France remains strong thanks to the unity of society and the ability to defend its independence and freedoms.

The president outlined three key wishes for the new year – unity, strength, and independence. He assured that he would continue to fulfill his duties until the end of his presidential term in 2027 and do everything possible to prevent foreign interference in future elections.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced the preparation of a large-scale international meeting on Ukraine's security with the participation of more than ten partner countries.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on New Year's Eve. The head of state emphasized that he would sign only a strong agreement on security guarantees.