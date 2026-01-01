New Year’s night rescue operation: boat with people stuck in ice in Poltava region

On New Year’s night, a dangerous incident on the water in the Poltava region could have had tragic consequences. In the settlement of Hradysk, three people were trapped in a boat in the middle of the frozen Dnipro River.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) in the Poltava region.

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According to rescuers, the boat got stuck in the ice about 200 meters from shore. The people were unable to get out on their own and called for help shortly before midnight — at 11:48 p.m. on December 31.

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Attempt to escape on their own

One of the men managed to reach the shore by moving across the ice and immediately reported the danger. Another passenger tried to follow, but fell through the ice.

Due to severe exhaustion, the man could no longer move and began calling for help. Rescuers reached him and pulled him from the water with a rope about 50 meters from shore.

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Woman rescued from the boat

At that time, the woman remained in the boat surrounded by ice. Rescuers used a specialized airboat to evacuate her.

"Rescuers reached the boat, transferred the woman to the airboat and safely brought her to shore," the SES said.

All those involved were rescued. They did not require medical assistance.

Earlier, it was reported that in the Poltava region, Russia attacked an energy facility, damaging process equipment.

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