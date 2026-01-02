Kremlin is preparing large-scale provocation with human casualties, - Foreign Intelligence Service

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Kremlin continues to plan to disrupt peace talks. Therefore, Russia is preparing a large-scale terrorist attack with human casualties in Ukraine.

This is stated in a report by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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The Kremlin is conducting a comprehensive special operation to disrupt the "peace talks"

Following allegations of an attack by Ukraine on Putin's residence, intelligence officers have noted the Kremlin spreading "new fabricated information to prepare Russian and foreign audiences for further escalation."

"We predict with high probability a transition from manipulative influence to armed provocation by the Russian special services, resulting in significant human casualties. The expected time is on the eve of or during the celebration of Christmas according to the Julian calendar. The place of provocation may be a religious building or other object of high symbolic significance both in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the statement said.

According to intelligence reports, fragments of Western-made strike UAVs are planned to be used to fabricate evidence of Ukraine's involvement. These fragments will be delivered to the site of the provocation from the line of combat contact.

"Exploiting fear and committing terrorist acts with human casualties under a 'false flag' is entirely consistent with the modus operandi of the Russian special services. Putin's regime has repeatedly used this tactic within the Russian Federation, and now this same model is being exported abroad, which is indirectly confirmed by public statements by senior Russian officials," the Foreign Intelligence Service said.

What preceded it?

On the eve of the attack, Vladimir Saldo, a Russian puppet in occupied Kherson region, accused Ukrainian military forces of attacking a café and hotel on the Black Sea coast in the resort village of Khorly.

Saldo reported 24 dead (including a child) and more than 50 injured. According to him, the strike hit a place where civilians were celebrating New Year's Eve. Information spread on social media that there were collaborators and Russian occupiers in the cafe.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that "the attack was planned in advance" and that "UAVs deliberately targeted areas where civilians had gathered to celebrate."

Spokesperson for the General Staff of Ukraine Dmytro Lyhovyi emphasized that the Defense Forces adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law and strike exclusively at military targets of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the drone "attack" on Putin's residence?