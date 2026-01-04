Ukrainian troops are holding defence of Rodynske, control over key positions has been maintained, - Azov. VIDEO

The defence of Rodynske in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region continues.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centreof the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov".

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Russia is again lying about its "successes"

As noted, Russian propaganda continues to spread false statements about the situation on the front line in the Rodynske area. Edited materials and manipulative messages are used by the enemy to create a false impression of the alleged capture of the settlement.

Read more: 98 clashes recorded over past 24 hours, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

What is really happening?

As emphasised by Azov, as of 4 January 2026, forces from the 14th Brigade "Chervona Kalyna" together with the 20th Brigade "Lyubart" of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" and the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Airborne Assault Forces are holding the defence within the settlement and on its approaches.

"Control over key positions is maintained. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment," the report says.

What preceded this?

Earlier, Azov stated that Rodynske was under the control of the Defence Forces. The occupiers who infiltrated the city are being destroyed.

It was also noted that fighting is ongoing for the city.

According to the "East" OTF, the situation in Rodynske is complicated, with fighting for the city continuing.

Read more: Logistics near Myrnohrad remains complicated, - Operation Task Force "East"