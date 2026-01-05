Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summons Czech representative over anti-Ukrainian statements by Speaker Okamura

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has summoned the Czech chargé d'affaires to clarify the statements made by Tomio Okamura, Speaker of the lower house of parliament.

This was announced by Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in a comment to Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

A mirror move

"On Monday, 5 January, the Czech chargé d'affaires will be summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in connection with the unacceptable statements made by the speaker of the Czech parliament. This step is a mirror image of the summoning of the Ukrainian ambassador in Prague," the foreign ministry spokesman said.

Ukraine values its partnership with the Czech Republic

At the same time, Tykhyi noted that Ukraine values its strategic partnership with the Czech Republic.

"We are convinced that the shameful statements of individual politicians should not harm our fruitful bilateral cooperation, which strengthens both countries, against the backdrop of extraordinary security challenges for Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and the rest of Europe," the spokesman stressed.

Read more: Czech speaker Okamura opposes aid to Ukraine: "Thieves around Zelenskyy junta build gold toilets with our money"

What preceded this?

In his New Year's speech, Okamura spoke out against providing military aid to Ukraine, referring to "thieves surrounding Zelenskyy's junta."

Later, Ukrainian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Vasyl Zvarych called the statements made by the speaker of the lower house of the Czech Parliament about Ukraine and Ukrainians "offensive and hateful." The diplomat expressed his expectation that the Czech authorities and civil society would give Okamura's statements "due assessment."

Later it was reported that Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macečka would invite Ukrainian Ambassador to Prague Vasyl Zvarych to explain his reaction to the New Year's speech by Chamber of Deputies President Tomio Okamura.