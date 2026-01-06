ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10534 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
4 116 13

Enemy advanced near Fedorivka and Novomarkove in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The enemy has advanced near Fedorivka and in Novomarkove," they said.

Russians are advancing in Donetsk Oblast: what is known?
Russians are advancing in Donetsk Oblast: what is known?

See more: In December, enemy has occupied 445 km² of Ukrainian territory, most of it in Pokrovsk direction, - DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

What preceded this?

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Riznykivka, Chasiv Yar and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

military actions (3496) Fedorivka (7) Novomarkove (5) DeepState (522)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 