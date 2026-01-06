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Enemy advanced near Fedorivka and Novomarkove in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts of Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The enemy has advanced near Fedorivka and in Novomarkove," they said.
What preceded this?
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that numerous shellings, assaults and air strikes were recorded in all directions of the front.
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