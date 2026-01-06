Enemy advanced near Fedorivka and Novomarkove in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The enemy has advanced near Fedorivka and in Novomarkove," they said.





See more: In December, enemy has occupied 445 km² of Ukrainian territory, most of it in Pokrovsk direction, - DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

What preceded this?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that numerous shellings, assaults and air strikes were recorded in all directions of the front.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Riznykivka, Chasiv Yar and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP