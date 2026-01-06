Tusk: Meeting of "Coalition of Willing" in Paris will not bring final peace to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the meeting of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ on 6 January in Paris will not lead to specific decisions on a ceasefire in Ukraine, but will confirm the readiness of the US and European allies to cooperate to ensure the country's security.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to TVP.

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"These will not yet be commitments that require any logistical or financial decisions, but they will confirm the will for full-fledged European-American cooperation to ensure security, support and rebuild Ukraine after the war, and, above all, to achieve fair and secure conditions for peace or at least a ceasefire," the prime minister explained.

According to him, the joint efforts of the Americans, Europeans and Ukrainians give "a glimmer of hope" for peace, but so far there have been no signals from Russia for serious negotiations. Tusk stressed that only pressure will force Russia to take diplomacy seriously.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner to attend summit of leaders of "Coalition of Willing" in Paris, - Axios

"These negotiations and efforts by European, American and Ukrainian diplomats offer a chance, little more than a glimmer of hope, for peace, but certainly no guarantee," added the Polish prime minister.

What preceded it?

The Élysée Palace announced that on 6 January, members of the "Coalition of the Willing" will discuss five key points of assistance to Ukraine.

The chiefs of staff of the "Coalition of the Willing" discussed security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris to attend the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing".

Read more: Rutte to take part in "Coalition of Willing" meeting

What is the "Coalition of the Willing"?

The "Coalition of the Willing" is a term used to describe European countries that support Ukraine in its war against Russia, which invaded the country in 2022.

At the end of December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" would take place on 6 January 2026 in France.

Read more: Von der Leyen travels to Paris for meeting of "coalition of willing"