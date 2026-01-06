"Coalition of Willing" meeting begins in Paris
A meeting of participants in the "Coalition of the Willing" has started in Paris.
Suspilne reported this, Censor.NET says.
What is known?
Later, Zelenskyy also plans to meet with the NATO Secretary General and representatives of the U.S. negotiating team.
"Coalition of the Willing" meeting
- It is known that on January 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris, where a "Coalition of the Willing" meeting will be held.
- Chiefs of the General Staff of the "Coalition of the Willing" discussed security guarantees for Ukraine.
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting on January 6 in Paris would not lead to concrete decisions on a ceasefire in Ukraine, but would confirm the readiness of the United States and European allies to work together to guarantee the country’s security.
- Media reported on five points that the participants in the "Coalition of the Willing" plan to agree on.
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