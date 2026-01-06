"Coalition of Willing" meeting begins in Paris

A meeting of participants in the "Coalition of the Willing" has started in Paris.

Suspilne reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Later, Zelenskyy also plans to meet with the NATO Secretary General and representatives of the U.S. negotiating team.

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrived in Paris to participate in meeting of "Coalition of Willing". VIDEO

"Coalition of the Willing" meeting

It is known that on January 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris, where a "Coalition of the Willing" meeting will be held.

Chiefs of the General Staff of the "Coalition of the Willing" discussed security guarantees for Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting on January 6 in Paris would not lead to concrete decisions on a ceasefire in Ukraine, but would confirm the readiness of the United States and European allies to work together to guarantee the country’s security.

Media reported on five points that the participants in the "Coalition of the Willing" plan to agree on.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner to attend summit of leaders of "Coalition of Willing" in Paris, - Axios