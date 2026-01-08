Russia’s attack on infrastructure: power supply restored in Zaporizhzhia

After a massive drone attack on energy infrastructure, the Zaporizhzhia region was left without power. Work to restore critical infrastructure was completed in less than seven hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Andriy Stasevsky, head of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo.

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Yesterday, at around 10 p.m., a massive enemy drone attack on energy infrastructure completely cut off power to the Zaporizhzhia region. Restoration work began immediately and continued throughout the night. First, critical infrastructure facilities were restored, in particular, heat and water supply... As of 5:00 a.m., less than 7 hours later, the work was completed, and the power supply to residents of the Zaporizhzhia region and the regional center was restored," he said.

At the same time, Zaporizhzhyaoblenergo noted that after night shelling, the situation in the region's power system remains difficult, and in order to avoid repeated mass power outages, they called for limiting the use of powerful electrical appliances.

What preceded it?

On the evening of January 7, Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. Due to large-scale power outages after the enemy attack, schools in Dnipro decided to extend the holidays for another two days.

The air defense forces shot down 31 drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack resulted in damage to infrastructure.

In Zaporizhzhia, after the Russian attack, citizens were advised to limit their use of mobile communications.

Later, it became known that in Zaporizhzhia, which had been left without electricity, the water supply is gradually being restored. Boiler rooms are operating as usual.

See more: Occupiers strike Zaporizhzhia, damaging commercial facility. PHOTOS