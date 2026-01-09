Draining water does not mean prolonged absence of heat, KCSA explains

Draining water is a standard technical measure in sub-zero temperatures and does not mean a prolonged absence of heat.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"During emergencies in frosty weather, when the circulation of the heat-transfer fluid is temporarily suspended, draining water from building heating systems is a mandatory technical measure. Water freezes quickly at sub-zero temperatures, and draining helps prevent damage to networks and equipment," the KCSA explained.

They emphasized that draining water does not mean heat will be absent for a long time.

Read more: Partial power outage in Kyiv caused by grid overload – KCSA

"Such a procedure is used even when the outage may last several hours or a day, this is a safety requirement," the KCSA added.

The relevant Government recommendations have been in effect in Ukraine for almost 20 years and are provided for by the Rules for the technical operation of thermal installations and networks.

The decision to drain is made by the person responsible for the technical condition and operation of a business entity’s heat networks, in coordination with the energy supply organization.

Read more: Heat should be provided throughout Ukraine within 10 days, - "Ukrenergo"

"As a result of damage to elements of critical infrastructure, a significant part of residential and other buildings was temporarily left without supply. Water from building systems in these buildings was promptly drained to protect pipelines from damage while heat is being restored.



Since the night, energy workers and other city services have been operating under an emergency response regime at the sites, despite the risks and bad weather.



The situation in the city is extremely difficult, but controlled in terms of life-support systems," the administration emphasized.

They also urged people to refrain from loud statements with shocking headlines and not to spread misinformation.

Read more: Massive strike on Kyiv: 4 killed, 26 injured, including SES personnel and three medics (updated)

Background

On the night of January 9, Kyiv likely came under one of the most massive strikes. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been recorded in various districts of the capital.

As a result of Russian strikes, four people were killed and 24 were injured, including State Emergency Service personnel and three medics. The city is experiencing disruptions to electricity and water supply.

The Kyiv mayor urged residents of the capital to temporarily leave the city if possible.

Lawmaker Kucherenko said that municipal services in Kyiv had been instructed to drain water from internal building systems.

Read more: Kyiv residents given recommendations due to cold snap and possible Russian strikes. LIST