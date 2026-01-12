Ukraine is expected to receive its first Lynx KF41 IFVs in early 2026, - Rheinmetall

German defence company Rheinmetall announced the delivery of the first five Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine at the beginning of this year.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the company's website.

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"Rheinmetall is supplying Ukraine with additional systems for national defence. The country is set to receive its first Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles as early as the beginning of 2026. A contract to this effect was signed in December 2025. The order value for the first five combat vehicles is in the mid double-digit million euro range, with the systems being financed by the Federal Republic of Germany," the statement says.

It is noted that the decision in favour of Lynx KF41 was made after thorough testing. The IFVs will be equipped with a two-man Lance turret and will be specially configured for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is also noted that the next step is the purchase of additional batches, as well as production in Ukraine.

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"We are grateful for the trust that Ukraine has placed in us. We would also like to thank the German government for its support. This order is a fundamental success that underscores our continued efforts to support Ukraine," said Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG.

What is the Lynx IFV?

The Lynx IFV was developed by Rheinmetall. It was first unveiled in 2018.

Its main armament is the LANCE turret with a 30 or 35 mm cannon and a launcher for anti-tank missiles, which can be equipped according to customer requirements. The crew consists of three people, and the troop capacity is up to nine soldiers.

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The IFV is protected from 30 mm shells in the frontal projection and from 14.5 mm shells in the side projections. The bottom of the vehicle guarantees protection from an explosion equivalent to 10 kg of TNT. The IFV's power plant is a 1470 hp Liebherr D9612 engine, which allows it to reach a speed of 70 km/h. The cruising range on the highway is 500 km.

What preceded it?