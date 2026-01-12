The plan of Brussels and Kyiv to draw Hungary into the war is complete, and only Viktor Orbán's government is preventing its implementation.

According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to ČTK, this was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó at the congress of Orbán's Fidesz party.

Brussels has lost its mind

Yes, Szijjártó stated that Brussels has completely lost its mind. According to him, EU foreign ministers' meetings have recently turned into "war conferences," and European leaders are under the influence of "war fanaticism."

"Military fanaticism has gripped European political leaders," he said, referring to a declaration by the UK, France, and Ukraine published a few days ago regarding future security guarantees for Ukraine.

In particular, one of the points mentions the intention to deploy multinational forces to ensure Ukraine's security after a ceasefire is achieved, which would also involve those coalition countries that are willing to contribute.

Read more: EU seeks ways to bypass Hungarian and Slovak vetoes on Ukraine support - Euronews

Brussels and Kyiv want to drag Hungary into war

"Under this agreement, two European nuclear powers have decided to send troops to Ukraine. This effectively means that European nuclear powers have started a war. And their goal... is to engulf the whole of Europe in the flames of war," said Szijjártó, who claims that Brussels and Kyiv have a plan to drag Hungary into the war.

"That is why they want to impose a pro-Brussels, pro-Ukrainian puppet government on us in the April elections," said Szijjártó, who is a member of the Fidesz party.

What preceded it?