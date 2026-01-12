European leaders have been gripped by "war fanaticism," - Szijjártó
The plan of Brussels and Kyiv to draw Hungary into the war is complete, and only Viktor Orbán's government is preventing its implementation.
According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to ČTK, this was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó at the congress of Orbán's Fidesz party.
Brussels has lost its mind
Yes, Szijjártó stated that Brussels has completely lost its mind. According to him, EU foreign ministers' meetings have recently turned into "war conferences," and European leaders are under the influence of "war fanaticism."
"Military fanaticism has gripped European political leaders," he said, referring to a declaration by the UK, France, and Ukraine published a few days ago regarding future security guarantees for Ukraine.
In particular, one of the points mentions the intention to deploy multinational forces to ensure Ukraine's security after a ceasefire is achieved, which would also involve those coalition countries that are willing to contribute.
Brussels and Kyiv want to drag Hungary into war
"Under this agreement, two European nuclear powers have decided to send troops to Ukraine. This effectively means that European nuclear powers have started a war. And their goal... is to engulf the whole of Europe in the flames of war," said Szijjártó, who claims that Brussels and Kyiv have a plan to drag Hungary into the war.
"That is why they want to impose a pro-Brussels, pro-Ukrainian puppet government on us in the April elections," said Szijjártó, who is a member of the Fidesz party.
What preceded it?
- As reported, the "Coalition of the Willing" signed the Paris Declaration on Security Guarantees for Peace in Ukraine.
- We would like to remind you that following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a declaration with the leaders of France and the United Kingdom on the intention to deploy a multinational military contingent in Ukraine after a ceasefire is achieved.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password