Enemy attacked Nova Poshta terminal in suburbs of Kharkiv: death toll rose to four, six wounded (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 13 January, Russian troops attacked the "Nova Poshta" terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

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There are casualties

According to the Regional Military Administration, four people were killed as a result of the enemy strike on the suburbs of Kharkiv.

"Six people were also injured to varying degrees," said RMA head Oleh Syniehubov.

In turn, the regional prosecutor's office has published a video showing the aftermath of the shelling of the "Nova Poshta" terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv.

Read more: Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv on January 2 rises to five

Updated information

As reported later by the State Emergency Service, Russia launched a massive strike on the territory of a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv last night. Buildings were destroyed and several fires broke out over a total area of about 500 square metres.

State Emergency Service employees rescued 30 people, two of whom were pulled from under the rubble of the destroyed building.

















What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Russia had shelled the suburbs of Kharkiv, leaving one dead and several injured. Later, it became known that two people had been killed by enemy strikes on the suburbs of Kharkiv.

In addition, at night, a "shahed" hit a children's sanatorium in Kharkiv, causing a fire.

See more: At night, Russia struck residential area in Kharkiv region, leaving four people injured. Eight people were wounded in region over course of day. PHOTOS