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Verkhovna Rada supported Maliuk’s dismissal from post of head of SSU

The Rada supported Maliuk’s dismissal from the post of head of the SSU

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the resignation of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

What is known?

The decision was supported by 235 MPs.

The Rada supported Malyuk's dismissal from the post of head of the SBU
The Rada supported Malyuk's dismissal from the post of head of the SBU

See more: FSB agents who were preparing to blow up police officers in Kherson have been detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

Maliuk's dismissal

  • On 5 January, MP Honcharenko announced that MalIuk had submitted his resignation as head of the SSU.
  • Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy planned to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.
  • Sources at Censor.NET in government circles said that there are currently attempts to remove Maliuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.
  • The military, MPs and activists have spoken out in support of Maliuk.
  • Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and suggested that he focus on combat work in the SSU.
  • On 9 January, the Rada received a submission from Zelenskyy regarding Maliuk's dismissal.

Author: 

Security Service of Ukraine (3693) firing (446) Maliuk Vasyl (82)
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