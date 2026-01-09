Rada received Zelenskyy’s submission on Maliuk’s dismissal. DOCUMENT

The Verkhovna Rada received a submission from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to dismiss Vasyl Maliuk from the post of Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

This was announced on Facebook by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, according to Censor.NET.

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The Rada will consider the submission in the near future

"The Verkhovna Rada has received a submission from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the dismissal of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Parliament will consider it in the near future in accordance with the established procedure," Stefanchuk said.

Read more: Zelenskyy met with Maliuk: They discussed candidates for new head of SSU

Maliuk's dismissal

MP Honcharenko announced today that Maliuk had written a letter of resignation from his position as head of the SSU.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy planned to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.

Sources at Censor.NET in government circles said that there are currently attempts to remove Maliuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.

The military, MPs and activists have spoken out in support of Maliuk.

Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and suggested that he focus on combat operations within the SSU.

Watch more: ZE and SSU: breaking down strange decree and Poklad’s PR push || Uncensored. VIDEO