Abbot of UOC-MP monastery Vorzelskyi, who was found to be running underground school, fled Ukraine after media investigation

The abbot of the "Holy Protection Holosiivska Pustyn" Monastery, Archbishop Isaakii Vorzelskyi (Fedir Pylypovych Andronik), likely left Ukraine the day after media reports about an underground school operating on the grounds of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate monastery in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Slidstvo.Info," citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

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What is known

According to the information received, Archbishop Vorzelskyi left at 11:10 p.m. on 7 January (The investigation by "Slidstvo.Info" was published on 6 January, and on the same day, the SSU announced that it was investigating the case involving the monastery – ed.) in a "Toyota" car, which he usually uses in Kyiv.

It is noted that he left for Moldova through the "Mohyliv-Podilskyi-Otach" checkpoint. According to the agency's sources, the rector of the Moscow Patriarchate church has been in Moldova for almost a week.

Read more: Investigation has been launched into facts published by media regarding underground school on territory of monastery in Kyiv, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

"Slidstvo.Info" tried to verify the information with Isaakii Vorzelskyi himself, but he did not respond to calls or messages for five days. According to open sources, Isaakii Vorzelskyi is 61 years old.

The agency's journalists also contacted the head of the Synodal Information and Education Department of the UOC-MP, Metropolitan Klyment.

When asked if he could somehow confirm or deny Archbishop Isaakii's departure from Ukraine, Metropolitan Klyment replied: "I am not in Kyiv. I do not have such information. " Later in the conversation , the clergyman added: "I think you have more information. In two minutes, you have already told me more than I could have imagined."

See more: Underground school at UOC MP site in Kyiv teaches children "Russian world" principles - media. PHOTOS (updated)

Underground school at a monastery in Kyiv

Earlier it was reported that an underground school at the UOC-MP in Kyiv teaches children the basics of the "Russian world."

Subsequently, the Security Service of Ukraine told "Suspilne" that it was investigating "possible illegal activity" "as part of criminal proceedings." A pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

In addition, the facts presented in the investigation will be verified by the State Service for Quality Education. They noted that, together with law enforcement agencies, they will take all measures provided for by law to bring those responsible to justice.

Following a journalistic investigation by "Slidstvo.Info" into the activities of an illegal school at the "Holosiivska Pustyn" church in Kyiv, an investigation was launched into possible violations of the law, in particular children's rights to education, licensing requirements and state policy on national memory.

Read more: Almost 8 thousand churches of UOC-MP continue to operate in Ukraine - OpenDataBot. INFOGRAPHICS