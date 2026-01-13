Russian missile strike on terminal in Kharkiv region: Nova Poshta reports names of those killed

Nova Poshta has released the names of employees who died as a result of a Russian missile strike on a terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv on the night of January 13.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an official statement by the company's press service.

Four employees of the logistics company were killed in the attack. All of them were at their workplaces during the shelling.

Names of deceased employees

According to Nova Poshta, the following people were killed:

Viktor Parkhomenko, 37 years old;

Taras Vovk, 34 years old;

Yevhenii Yermakov, 39 years old;

Dmytro Zakharov, 23 years old.

The company emphasized that these people were part of a large team and performed their work conscientiously.

"This is an indescribable pain that will remain in our hearts forever. Eternal and bright memory to our colleagues. Sincere condolences to their families and loved ones," Nova Poshta said.

Read more: We cannot provide forecasts for restoring electricity supply in Kyiv at this time – Energy Ministry

Consequences of the Russian missile strike

We remind you that Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Kharkiv innovation terminal of Nova Poshta. As a result of the attack, the cargo terminal was almost completely destroyed, and the postal terminal suffered significant damage.

According to the company, two employees of the sorting center and two drivers of a partner freight forwarder were killed in the crash.

President Zelenskyy noted that on the night of January 13, Russia launched nearly 300 strike drones at Ukraine, most of which were "suicide drones," 18 ballistic missiles, and 7 cruise missiles.