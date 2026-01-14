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Air raid alert issued in Kyiv over UAV threat. Air defence systems are operating in Kyiv region
On the morning of 14 January 2026, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv due to the threat of strike UAVs
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv City State Administration.
What is known?
An alert has also been declared in several districts of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.
"UAVs from the north heading for Kyiv," the Air Force reports.
"Kyiv region! Enemy UAVs have been detected! Air defence forces are operating in the region," reports the press centre of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
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